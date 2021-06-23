US Markets
Self-driving truck maker Embark to go public via $4.6 bln SPAC deal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 23 (Reuters) - Embark Trucks Inc, a self-driving truck developer backed by private equity firm Tiger Global Management, said it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II NGAB.N, valuing the combined company at about $4.6 billion.

