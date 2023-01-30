US Markets
AUR

Self-driving tech firm Aurora names Ossa Fisher as president

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 30, 2023 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc AUR.O on Monday named Ossa Fisher as president to focus on scaling operations at the self-driving technology company ahead of its commercial launch in 2024.

Fisher is expected to begin at the new role in February and joins Aurora from education tech firm Istation, where she had served as president and chief operating officer since 2019.

Last month, Aurora and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.Nsaid they will expand their driverless pilot program in Texas to meet increased delivery demand during the holidays.

Fisher joins the firm at a time when investors are worried about the timeline for autonomous vehicle deployment as it has been stretched by tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology.

Aurora's shares, which lost nearly 90% of their value last year, were down about 2% in extended trading.

In November, the company said it had enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUR
UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.