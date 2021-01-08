Commodities
Self-driving firm Cruise hires former Delta exec as COO

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cruise, the self-driving firm majority owned by General Motors Co GM.N, said Friday it is hiring a former Delta Air Lines DAL.N senior executive as its chief operating officer.

Gil West was previously senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at Delta. "There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving. I’ve been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one," West said in a statement.

