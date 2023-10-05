SelectQuote (SLQT) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 2.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 157.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 88,384K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookside Equity Partners holds 17,679K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,911K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 5,740K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 18.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,325K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,227K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 10.18% over the last quarter.

SelectQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

