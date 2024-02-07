SelectQuote Q2 Profit Drops, But Lifts Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.39 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $22.51 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $405.44 million from $319.19 million last year.

Outlook:

For fiscal 2024, SelectQuote increased its earnings as well as revenue guidance. The company revised up earning guidance to a loss of $45 million- $22 million from a loss of 50 million- $22 million guided earlier.

It also raised revenue expectations to $1.23 billion- $1.3 billion from $1.05 billion- $1.2 billion provided earlier.

SelectQuote, Inc. Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.39 Mln. vs. $22.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $405.44 Mln vs. $319.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.