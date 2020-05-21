SelectQuote, which distributes Medicare Advantage and other insurance products, raised $570 million by offering 28.5 million shares (37% from selling shareholders) at $20, above the range of $17 to $19. The company had originally planned to sell 25 million shares; all of the added shares came from selling shareholders. SelectQuote plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SLQT. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SelectQuote prices upsized IPO at $20, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.