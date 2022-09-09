SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) up 49%, but insiders are still down 85% after purchasing US$2.1m of stock last year

Insiders who bought US$2.1m worth of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 49% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$1.8m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SelectQuote Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice Chairman William Grant bought US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$13.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months SelectQuote insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$11.04 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SLQT Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Insiders At SelectQuote Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some SelectQuote insider buying shares in the last three months. Chief Communications Officer Matthew Gunter bought US$25k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does SelectQuote Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 15% of SelectQuote shares, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SelectQuote Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in SelectQuote and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for SelectQuote (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

