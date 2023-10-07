SelectQuote (FRA:6SJA) Price Target Increased by 26.77% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for SelectQuote (FRA:6SJA) has been revised to 2.80 / share. This is an increase of 26.77% from the prior estimate of 2.21 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.77 to a high of 2.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6SJA is 0.38%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 88,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookside Equity Partners holds 17,679K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,911K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 5,740K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6SJA by 18.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,325K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,227K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6SJA by 10.18% over the last quarter.

