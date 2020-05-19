SelectQuote brings forward IPO pricing amid strong demand -sources

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote SLQT.N has brought forward the pricing of its initial public offering to Wednesday from Thursday on the back of strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO is oversubscribed and the strong demand makes it more likely it will price towards the top end of the company's $17-$19 per share target range, one of the sources said.

SelectQuote declined to comment. The company is looking to sell shares worth up $475 million in the IPO, which could value SelectQuote at more than $3 billion.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

