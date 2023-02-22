Markets
SelectQuote Appoints Interim Finance Chief Ryan Clement As New CFO

February 22, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), an insurance provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Ryan Clement as its new chief financial officer.

Clement was named interim CFO in May 2022, following the departure of Raff Sadun.

Prior to joining SelectQuote in January 2022 as the SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis, Clement had served as the CFO of Sifted, a SaaS-based software technology firm.

