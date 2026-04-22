Selective Insurance (SIGI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was -2.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Underwriting expense ratio : 31.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.4%.

: 31.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31.4%. Loss and loss expense ratio : 67% compared to the 66.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 67% compared to the 66.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Combined ratio : 98.3% compared to the 98.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 98.3% compared to the 98.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 100.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98.8%.

: 100.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98.8%. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 89.5% versus 87.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 89.5% versus 87.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 92.8% compared to the 101% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 92.8% compared to the 101% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $142.4 million versus $143.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $142.4 million versus $143.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Revenues- Other income : $7.6 million versus $7.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.2% change.

: $7.6 million versus $7.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.2% change. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $965.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $959.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $965.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $959.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $100 million compared to the $99.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $100 million compared to the $99.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $151.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Selective Insurance here>>>

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.