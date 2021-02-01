Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating income of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.3%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 34.3% from the year-ago period’s number.



Selective Insurance witnessed higher net premium written and net investment income, offset by higher catastrophe losses and higher expenses.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, Selective Insurance came up with operating income of $4.15 per share, down 5.7% from the year-earlier quarter.



Moreover, total revenues of $2.9 billion grew 3.4% year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $778 million were up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, primarily due to higher premiums earned and improved net investment income. Moreover, the same beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.



Net investment income increased 18% year over year to $55 million. The upside was driven by alternative investment gains of $14 million after-tax, which are reported on a one-quarter lag.



Net premiums written increased 8% year over year to $681.5 million attributable to solid retention, new business growth, and strong renewal pure price increases.



Total expenses increased 1.9% year over year to $639.4 million primarily due to higher amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, interest expenses, corporate expenses and other insurance expenses.



Catastrophe losses increased 200% year over year to $19.5 million. Combined ratio improved 370 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 88.1% in the quarter under review, driven by favorable reserve development, generating 10.8 points of annualized return on equity.

Segmental Results

Standard Commercial Lines net premiums written were up 10% year over year to $551.1 million, driven by 5.1% renewal pure price increases, 2% increase in new business and strong retention of 86%.



Combined ratio improved 320 bps to 86.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Standard Personal Lines net premiums written declined 2% year over year to $69.7 million. The downside was partially offset by increase in new business, renewal pure price and higher retention.



Combined ratio improved 490 bps on a year-over-year basis to 93.6% in the quarter under review.



Excess & Surplus Lines net premiums written grew 6% year over year to $60.7 million, primarily attributable to strong new business growth of 23% and renewal pure price increases of 7.4%. Combined ratio improved 610 bps to 93.4% due to lower catastrophe losses.

Financial Update

Selective Insurance exited the fourth quarter with total assets of $9.7 billion, which was 10% above the level at December 2019 end.



As of Dec 31, 2020, book value per share was $42.38, up 15% from the level as of 2019 end.



Annualized operating return on equity was 20.6% in the quarter under review, up 550 basis points year over year.

2021 Guidance

The company estimates GAAP combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. The combined ratio estimate assumes no prior-year casualty reserve development.



Catastrophe losses of 4 points on the combined ratio have been estimated.

The company projects an after-tax investment income of $182 million, which includes $16 million in after-tax net investment income from alternative investments.



Overall effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 20.5%, which includes an effective tax rate of 19% for net investment income and 21% for all other items.

Zacks Rank

Selective Insurance carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Fourth-quarter earnings of The Progressive Corporation PGR, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, and Brown & Brown BRO beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

