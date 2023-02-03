Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.46 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower alternative investment income and escalating costs were offsets.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $958 million increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, primarily due to higher premiums earned. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



On a year-over-year basis, NPW increased 14% to $849.7 million, driven by renewal pure price increases, solid retention, new business and exposure growth.



Net investment income increased 1% year over year to $65.5 million due to decreased after-tax alternative investment income, partially offset by higher income from the fixed-income securities portfolio due to higher book yields.



Net underwriting income, after-tax, dropped 15% to $36.4 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 94.7, driven by higher catastrophe losses.



Total expenses increased 13.2% year over year to $844.4 million, primarily due to higher loss and loss expenses incurred, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, other insurance expenses and corporate expenses.

Segmental Results

Standard Commercial Lines’ NPW was up 13% year over year to $676.6 million. Average renewal pure price increases of 5.6%, new business growth of 22% and consistently solid retention of 86% drove the improvement in NPW. The combined ratio deteriorated 240 bps to 95.5.



Standard Personal Lines’ NPW increased 20% year over year to $84.6 million.



Average renewal pure price increases of 1%, higher retention of 87% and 126% higher new business drove the improvement in NPW. The combined ratio deteriorated 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 99.9.



Excess & Surplus Lines’ NPW was up 14% year over year to $88.5 million, driven by average renewal pure price increases of 7.9% and new business growth of 5%. The combined ratio improved 450 bps to 84.3.

Full-Year Highlights

Operating income of $5.03 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04. The bottom line declined 19.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $3.7 million increased 9.3%. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Net premium written of $3.6 billion increased 12%.



Underwriting income dropped 23.7% to $166.8 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 230 basis points to 95.1.

Financial Update

Selective Insurance exited 2022 with total assets of $10.8 billion, up 3% from the level at December 2021 end.



Long-term debt of $504.7 million decreased 0.2% from the 2021 level. Debt-to-total capitalization deteriorated 210 bps to 16.6% at 2022 end.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the book value per share was $45.49, up 2% from the level as of 2021 end.



Annualized non-GAAP operating return on equity was 12.4% in 2022, down 190 bps year over year.

Capital Deployment

The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share, to be paid out on Mar 1, 2022, to holders of record as of Feb 15, 2022



In 2022, Selective Insurance repurchased shares for $12.4 million. It had $84.2 million remaining under authorization as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Selective Insurance estimates GAAP combined ratio, excluding net catastrophe losses, of 96.5%, including net catastrophe losses of 4.5 points.



Net investment income was $300 million, including after-tax net investment income from its alternative investments of $30 million.



The overall effective tax rate is expected to be around 21%, which assumes an effective tax rate of 20% for net investment income and 21% for all other items. Weighted average shares were 61 million on a fully diluted basis.

Zacks Rank

Selective Insurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2022 core income of $3.40 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 35% year over year. Total revenues increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter to about $9.6 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums and fee income. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



Net written premiums increased 10% year over year to $8.8 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $8.6 billion. Catastrophe losses totaled $459 million pre-tax, wider than $36 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $449 million, down 51.5% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 650 bps year over year to 94.5.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 as well as our estimate of $1.34. The bottom line improved 42.9% year over year



Net premiums earned grew 11% to $12.9 billion and beat our estimate of $12.3 billion. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 80 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 93.9.



RLI Corp. RLI reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line improved 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $329.5 million, up 19.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Gross premiums written increased 14% year over year to $383.8 million. Underwriting income of $54 million increased 8.7%, primarily due to higher profitability at its Property segment. The combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps year over year to 82.1.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.