Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was -4.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Underwriting expense ratio : 30.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.1%.

: 30.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.1%. Combined ratio : 98.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 97.7%.

: 98.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 97.7%. Loss and loss expense ratio : 67.9% versus 67.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 67.9% versus 67.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 101.1% versus 98.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 101.1% versus 98.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 110.1% versus 110.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 110.1% versus 110.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 76.2% versus 86.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 76.2% versus 86.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $101.5 million compared to the $103.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.

: $101.5 million compared to the $103.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $947.3 million versus $940.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $947.3 million versus $940.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $138.7 million compared to the $137.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $138.7 million compared to the $137.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $155.9 million versus $156.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.

: $155.9 million versus $156.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.2 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $1.2 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- Other income: $8.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Selective Insurance here>>>

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.