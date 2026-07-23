Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion, representing a surprise of +0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined ratio : 98% versus 99.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 98% versus 99.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Loss and loss expense ratio : 67.2% versus 68.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 67.2% versus 68.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Underwriting expense ratio : 30.8% compared to the 30.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 30.8% compared to the 30.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 99.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.3%.

: 99.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.3%. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 95.5% versus 104.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 95.5% versus 104.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 91.8% compared to the 91% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 91.8% compared to the 91% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenues- Other income : $9.4 million compared to the $7.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year.

: $9.4 million compared to the $7.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $150.2 million compared to the $146.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

: $150.2 million compared to the $146.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $155.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $155.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $962 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $953.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $962 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $953.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $97.6 million compared to the $98.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Selective Insurance here>>>

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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