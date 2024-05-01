Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Underwriting expense ratio : 30.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.5%.

: 30.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.5%. Combined ratio : 98.2% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 98.2% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Loss and loss expense ratio : 67% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.9%.

: 67% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.9%. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 98.8% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 98.8% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 105.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 108.3%.

: 105.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 108.3%. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 87.6% versus 87% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 87.6% versus 87% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $7.80 million compared to the $2.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200% year over year.

: $7.80 million compared to the $2.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $107.80 million versus $110.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $107.80 million versus $110.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $113 million compared to the $111.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $113 million compared to the $111.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $834.10 million compared to the $832.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $834.10 million compared to the $832.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $103.80 million compared to the $105.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

