Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Selective Insurance (SIGI) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Underwriting expense ratio : 31.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.6%.

: 31.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.6%. Loss and loss expense ratio : 64.4% compared to the 64.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 64.4% compared to the 64.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined ratio : 96.1% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 96.1% versus 96.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio : 96.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.8%.

: 96.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.8%. Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio : 98% compared to the 101.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 98% compared to the 101.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio : 92.5% versus 86.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 92.5% versus 86.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $1.16 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenues- Net investment income earned : $120.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $120.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $103.70 million versus $110.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $103.70 million versus $110.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $912.20 million compared to the $914.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $912.20 million compared to the $914.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $142.90 million compared to the $142.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.

: $142.90 million compared to the $142.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year. Revenues- Other income: $5.50 million compared to the $7.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.5% year over year.

Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.