Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings Miss, Decline Y/Y

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported first-quarter 2020 operating income of 84 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. Moreover, the bottom line deteriorated 6.7% from the year-ago period.



The reported quarter witnessed lower premiums written, higher catastrophic losses and expenses, offset by improved net investment income.

Total revenues of $710 million were up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.



Net premiums written decreased 4% year over year to $647.3 million attributable to declines in both Commercial Lines and Personal Lines.Net investment income rose 10% year over year to $45.5 million, driven by alternative investment returns that benefited from strong returns from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the one-quarter lag in reporting.



Total expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $648.8 million primarily due to higher loss and loss expense incurred, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses.



Combined ratio deteriorated 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 96.7%.



Segmental Results



Standard Commercial Lines net premiums written were down 5% year over year to $518.4 million due to the $75 million return audit and mid-term endorsement premium accrual.



Combined ratio deteriorated 190 bps to 96.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to catastrophe losses of 4.0 percentage points that were partially offset by 1.9 percentage points of favorable prior-year casualty reserve development in the workers compensation line of business. Combined ratio increased 3.9 percentage points due to the COVID-19-related items.



Standard Personal Lines net premiums written were down 2% year over year to $67.6 million due to a reduction in new business, which reflects an increasingly competitive marketplace. Combined ratio deteriorated 360 bps to 99.5% from the year-ago period’s count due to the increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher catastrophe losses.



Excess & Surplus Lines net premiums written grew 8% year over year to $61.3 million, driven by a 7% increase in new business. Combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps to 93.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to higher non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses, and an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Financial Update



Selective Insurance exited the first quarter with total assets of $8.9 billion, which climbed 2% above the level at the end of December 2019.



As of Mar 31, 2020, book value per share was $35.11, having deteriorated 5% from the level as of 2019 end.



Annualized operating return on equity was 2.8% in the quarter under review, contracting 1040 points year over year.



2020 Guidance



Catastrophe losses of 4.5 points on the combined ratio have been estimated, indicating higher-than-expected cat losses through April combined with lower earned premium.



The company projects an after-tax net investment income of approximately $160 million, down from the previous outlook of $185 million principally due to an expected change in the full-year after-tax net investment income from alternative investments.



The company expects after-tax net investment loss from alternative investments between $10 million and $15 million against the previously mentioned gain of $14 million.



