Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported first-quarter 2021 operating income of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 75.2%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 102.4% from the year-ago period.



The reported quarter witnessed higher premiums written and improved net investment income, offset by higher expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $799 million were up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.



Net premiums written increased 23.3% year over year to $798.2 million attributable to increase in both Standard Commercial Lines and Excess and Surplus Lines. Net investment income rose 24% year over year to $56.3 million, driven by alternative investment gains of $16 million after-tax, which are reported on a one-quarter lag.



Total expenses increased 3% year over year to $668.3 million, primarily due to higher loss and loss expense incurred, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and corporate expenses.



Combined ratio improved 740 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 89.3%.

Segmental Results

Standard Commercial Lines net premiums written were up 28% year over year to $665.6 million, driven by renewal pure price increases of 5.7% and strong retention of 86%.



Combined ratio improved 850 bps to 88.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to lower non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses, and lower catastrophe losses.



Standard Personal Lines net premiums written were down 4% year over year to $65.1 million due to a reduction in new business. Combined ratio improved 990 bps to 89.6% from the year-ago period’s count due to lower catastrophe losses.



Excess & Surplus Lines net premiums written grew 10% year over year to $67.5 million, driven by strong new business growth of 14% and renewal pure price increases of 7.3%. Combined ratio deteriorated 571 bps to 99.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to higher non-catastrophe property losses and loss expenses, and higher catastrophe losses.

Financial Update

Selective Insurance exited the first quarter with total assets of $9.8 billion, which climbed 2% above the level at the end of December 2020.



As of Mar 31, 2021, book value per share was $42.38, flat from the level as of 2020 end.



Annualized operating return on equity was 16.8% in the quarter under review, up 1400 points year over year.

2021 Guidance

Catastrophe loss of 4 points on the combined ratio has been estimated.



The company projects an after-tax net investment income of approximately $195 million, up from the previous outlook of $182 million. It includes $31 million in after-tax net investment income from alternative investments.



The company expects an overall effective tax rate of approximately 20.5% that includes an effective tax rate of 19.0% for net investment income and 21.0% for all other items.



The company expects GAAP combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 90% (prior guidance 91%) that assumes no additional prior year casualty reserve development;

Zacks Rank

Selective Insurance currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other P&C Insurers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.37 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.



The Travelers Companies’ TRV first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.



W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.08 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.3%.

