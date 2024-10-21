Selective Insurance reports Q3 EPS $1.40, consensus $1.65

Reports Q3 revenue $1.24B, consensus $1.17B. Net premiums writte increased 9% from the third quarter of 2023; The GAAP combined ratio was 99.5%, compared to 96.8% in the third quarter of 2023; Net catastrophe losses increased the GAAP combined ratio by 13.4 points, compared to 6.6 points in the third quarter of 2023. “The continued frequency and severity of storms in the third quarter, including the devastation from Hurricane Helene, underscore our unwavering commitment to our customers, agency partners, and communities. During these challenging times for those impacted by the storms, I thank my colleagues for continuing to deliver superior claims service and supporting customers and claimants,” said John J. Marchioni, CEO. “We maintain a disciplined approach to pricing and underwriting our business. Loss trends remain elevated and uncertain, but we continue to be prudent and vigilant in addressing them. In the quarter, renewal pure price increased 10.5%. In Standard Commercial Lines, renewal pure price accelerated to 9.1%. For General Liability, the line most impacted by loss emergence in previous quarters, renewal pure price was 10.2%, up from 7.6% in the second quarter. Importantly, retention was stable in Standard Commercial Lines at 86%.”

