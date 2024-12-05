Selective Insurance initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Selective Insurance (SIGI) with an Equal Weight rating and $105 price target The firm says a supportive pricing and macro environment is likely to persist for 2025 and beyond for the excess and surplus market, providing a tailwind for property and casualty companies that can demonstrate underwriting discipline and pricing power. The analyst prefers Kinsale, Ryan Specialty, and Brown & Brown in the group. Morgan Stanley expects pricing to remain supportive of growth in the excess and surplus market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SIGI:
- Selective Insurance upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital
- Selective Insurance price target raised to $99 from $96 at RBC Capital
- Selective Insurance price target raised to $102 from $96 at BofA
- Selective Insurance Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Selective Insurance reports Q3 EPS $1.40, consensus $1.65
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.