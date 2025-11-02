Selective Insurance Group's (SIGI) CFO Bought 2,700 Shares for $205,700

Key Points

Patrick Sean Brennan, the Chief Financial Officer of Selective Insurance Group, made a significant bet on his company's stock price.

Brennan directly held nearly 18 million shares of Selective Insurance Group following the transaction.

Brennan Patrick Sean, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI), acquired 2,700 shares in an open-market purchase valued at $205,658.73 on October 24, 2025, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,700 Transaction value ~$205,700 Post-transaction shares 17,948 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.4 million

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 reported price of $76.17 as of October 24, 2025; Post-transaction value also calculated using the reported price of $76.17.

Key questions

How does this purchase affect Brennan Sean’s direct ownership stake?

This transaction brings Sean’s direct holdings to 17,948 shares as of October 24, 2025, with a position valued at approximately $1.39 million as of that date. The new stake represents approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares, based on the most recent filings (0.0295% as of the latest filing).

What is the context of this transaction relative to Sean’s historical activity?

Between October 3, 2024 and October 24, 2025, Sean completed four reportable transactions, all net purchases, accumulating an additional 5,700 shares and increasing direct holdings by 46.54% over that period. The most recent transaction adds to a consistent pattern of accumulation, with no reported sales over this period.

How does the transaction price compare to recent market prices and performance?

The shares were purchased at approximately $76.17 per share on October 24, 2025, and about 0.7% above the current price of $75.61 as of October 28, 2025. Shares have declined 16.0% on a total return basis in the year ended October 28, 2025, providing context for the insider’s purchase over the past year.

Are there notable features or footnotes relevant to these holdings?

No derivative transactions or immediately exercisable options were disclosed in this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.22 billion Net income (TTM) $406.67 million Dividend yield 1.65% 1-year price change -15.95%

* 1-year price change of -15.95% as of October 24, 2025 (calendar year basis).

Company snapshot

Selective Insurance Group offers property, casualty, and flood insurance products, as well as investment management services, across commercial, personal, and excess & surplus lines.

Generates revenue primarily from insurance premiums and investment income derived from its portfolio of fixed income, commercial mortgage loans, and equity securities.

Serves businesses, non-profit organizations, local governments, and individuals through a network of independent retail and wholesale agents.

Selective Insurance Group is a U.S. property and casualty insurer with a diversified product suite. The company leverages its established agent distribution network to reach a broad range of commercial and personal customers.

Foolish take

On Oct. 22, 2025, Selective Insurance Group reported that third-quarter net premiums written had increased by 4% year over year, but this doesn't tell the whole story. The company's third-quarter combined ratio, which measures an insurer's underwriting ability, improved from 99.5% last year to 98.6% this year.

Management expects further improvement. The combined ratio outlook is 97.5% at the midpoint of the guided range provided in October. Improving margins allowed the company to report an outstanding 13.2% return on equity during the third quarter. For the full year, management expects the company’s return on equity to be in the 14% range.

At recent prices, Selective Insurance offers a 2.2% yield and possibly a great deal more down the road. The company has grown its bottom line quickly enough to enact a 13% quarterly dividend increase this year. Big payout bumps aren't unusual either. Long-term investors have seen their quarterly payouts rise by 72% over the past five years.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued grants.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of a company's securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect arrangements.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Derivative transactions: Trades involving financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options or futures.

Immediately exercisable options: Stock options that can be converted into shares right away, without a waiting period.

Excess & surplus lines: Insurance coverage for risks that standard insurers will not cover, often customized or higher risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Fixed income: Investments, like bonds, that pay regular interest and return principal at maturity.

Commercial mortgage loans: Loans secured by commercial real estate, such as office buildings or shopping centers.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

