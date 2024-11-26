Selective Insurance Group's Preferred Stock Series B Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.15), with shares changing hands as low as $18.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SIGIP was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.15% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividend payments on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Tuesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are up about 0.4%.

