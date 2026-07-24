Selective Insurance Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) reported its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit operating return on equity, as higher investment income and underwriting profits across all three insurance segments helped offset weaker premium trends in parts of the business.

On the company’s second-quarter 2026earnings call Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Marchioni said Selective generated a 13.7% operating ROE, supported by an 18% year-over-year increase in investment income. The company’s combined ratio improved 2.2 points from a year earlier to 98.0%, including 5.6 points of catastrophe losses.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Brennan said Selective reported fully diluted earnings per share of $2.11 and non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.95 for the quarter. Year to date, the company produced a 13.0% ROE and a 12.8% operating ROE, ahead of its 12% target.

Premium declines reflect underwriting discipline

Marchioni said net premiums written declined 5% in the quarter, emphasizing that the decrease was partly the result of deliberate actions to improve portfolio economics and long-term returns. In Standard Commercial Lines, the company’s largest segment, the combined ratio was 99.7% year to date, and management said improving margins there remains a central focus.

Selective’s Standard Commercial Lines net premiums written fell 6% in the quarter. Marchioni said lower new business accounted for three percentage points of the decrease, while actions on the renewal portfolio, particularly in the company’s worst-performing cohorts, drove the remaining three points.

“We are constraining growth where margins do not meet our targets,” Marchioni said, adding that Selective is focusing new business and retention strategies on accounts that improve the earnings power of the book.

The company said Standard Commercial Lines new business premium declined 22% in the second quarter, consistent with the first quarter. Marchioni attributed the decline to stronger new business pricing, informed by Selective’s view of expected loss trends, and a competitive market that drove lower conversion rates.

Selective also continued efforts to diversify away from heavier exposure to contractors. Marchioni said contractors represented 43% of commercial lines premiums in 2025 but accounted for 33% of new business through the first half of 2026. He said contractors remain an important vertical, but the casualty-oriented nature of that business has pressured performance as the industry faces elevated commercial casualty loss trends.

Commercial casualty trends remain a focus

Brennan said Selective had no prior-year casualty reserve development at the segment or line-of-business level in the quarter. He said severities have generally tracked in line with expectations, though the company observed higher-than-expected frequency in commercial auto liability during the first half and adjusted current-year loss ratios accordingly.

In commercial auto, the year-to-date underlying loss ratio was 69.7%, up modestly from full-year 2025. Brennan said that reflected current accident-year frequency adjustments and previously anticipated severity pressures, partially offset by earned renewal pure price. In general liability, the year-to-date underlying loss ratio was 0.8 points higher than full-year 2025, reflecting elevated severity trends embedded in the company’s planning process.

For the quarter, renewal pure price increased 7.4% excluding workers’ compensation. General liability pricing rose 8.7%, while commercial auto pricing increased 9.3%. Brennan said auto liability pricing approached 13%.

During the question-and-answer session, Marchioni said Selective’s response to commercial auto was based on frequency in the current year, not a change in its view of loss trends. He said there is a hypothesis that winter weather in the northern U.S. contributed to elevated frequency, but management considered it prudent to react to the data.

Marchioni also discussed tort reform efforts, citing changes in Georgia, targeted liquor liability reforms in South Carolina and restrictions on third-party litigation financing in North Carolina. However, he said these developments remain state-specific and are not broad enough to alter Selective’s view of casualty severity trends in the near term.

E&S remains profitable despite competitive pressure

Selective’s excess and surplus lines segment delivered a 91.8% combined ratio in the second quarter. Marchioni said underwriting remained disciplined across both property and casualty.

Renewal pure price in E&S rose 3.4%, with continued casualty rate momentum reflecting the company’s view of general liability loss trends. Property pricing was slightly negative, which Marchioni said was consistent with competitive market conditions and strong margins.

Net premiums written in E&S declined 2% in the quarter. Marchioni said the E&S market has benefited from strong tailwinds in recent years but historically has been more cyclical than the admitted market. He said Selective is seeing more capacity enter the marketplace, including appetite expansion by admitted market carriers.

Despite that pressure, Marchioni said the company’s E&S business remains a long-term opportunity, supported by its margins, 50-state footprint and expanded distribution channel that includes retail agents.

Personal lines profitability improves year to date

In personal lines, Selective reported a second-quarter combined ratio of 95.5%, up from 91.6% a year earlier due to higher non-catastrophe property losses. For the first half of 2026, the segment’s combined ratio was 94.1%, 80 basis points better than the first six months of 2025 and ahead of the company’s 95% target.

Marchioni said personal lines results remained stronger outside New Jersey. Net premiums written declined 8%, while target business was down 2%. New business decreased 36% in the quarter, driven by a more competitive auto market and restrictions the company has in place to manage exposure in New Jersey.

Homeowners premium was relatively flat in the quarter as Selective gained traction in its target market. Marchioni said average new business home values remained above $1 million for the first half, and target market business now represents about 70% of homeowners premium. Renewal pure price in personal lines increased 8.9%.

Investment income outlook raised

Brennan said after-tax net investment income totaled $119 million in the quarter, up 18% year over year. The increase was driven by higher book yields from elevated interest rates, deployment of operating cash flows and active portfolio management. The investment portfolio had an average credit quality of A+ and a duration of 4.3 years.

Selective raised its 2026 after-tax net investment income expectation to $480 million from its original estimate of $465 million. The company reaffirmed its GAAP combined ratio guidance of 96.5% to 97.5%, assuming six points of catastrophe losses, but Brennan said results are expected to be near the top of the range given year-to-date underlying trends.

The company also renewed its casualty excess of loss and property per risk reinsurance treaties effective July 1. Brennan said the casualty treaty provides $87 million of protection above a $3 million retention, while the property per risk treaty provides $115 million of coverage above a $5 million retention.

On capital management, Brennan said Selective returned nearly 50% of second-quarter after-tax net income to shareholders through its regular dividend and $32 million of share repurchases. At quarter-end, $108 million remained under the company’s repurchase authorization.

Marchioni also noted several corporate milestones, including Selective’s 100th anniversary, its 50th year as a public company, the opening of a new corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and the company’s July 1 launch in Montana and Wyoming.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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