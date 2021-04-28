Selective Insurance Group Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $106.8 million or $1.77 per share, up from $15.2 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.70 per share, up from $0.84 per share last year.

Net premiums written were $789.2 million, up from $647.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.04 per share on revenues of $709.59 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.