Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.9x Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Selective Insurance Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Selective Insurance Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Selective Insurance Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 124%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 167% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.3% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Selective Insurance Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Selective Insurance Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

