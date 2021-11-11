Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.73, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $79.73, representing a -7.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.25 and a 38.37% increase over the 52 week low of $57.62.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.76%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sigi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.