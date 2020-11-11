Dividends
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.26, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $61.26, representing a -13.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.89 and a 65.34% increase over the 52 week low of $37.05.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.59%, compared to an industry average of -11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

