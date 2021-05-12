Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SIGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.96, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $75.96, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.99 and a 80.26% increase over the 52 week low of $42.14.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.11%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.