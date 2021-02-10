Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $66.04, representing a -6.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.74 and a 78.25% increase over the 52 week low of $37.05.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.43%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

