Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.04, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $57.04, representing a -29.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.35 and a 53.95% increase over the 52 week low of $37.05.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.85%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

