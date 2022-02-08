Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) insiders sold US$9.3m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Selective Insurance Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Gregory Murphy, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$75.59 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$77.20. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Gregory Murphy's holding.

In the last year Selective Insurance Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SIGI Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Selective Insurance Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Selective Insurance Group. In total, insiders dumped US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Selective Insurance Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Selective Insurance Group insiders own about US$86m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Selective Insurance Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold Selective Insurance Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Selective Insurance Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Selective Insurance Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

