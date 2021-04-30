Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$804m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.77, 75% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:SIGI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Selective Insurance Group from three analysts is for revenues of US$3.16b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 3.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 21% to US$4.46 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.46 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$77.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Selective Insurance Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$69.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Selective Insurance Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 4.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Selective Insurance Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$77.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Selective Insurance Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

