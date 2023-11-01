Selective Insurance Group (FRA:SV2) Price Target Increased by 10.05% to 97.89

The average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group (FRA:SV2) has been revised to 97.89 / share. This is an increase of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 88.94 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.66 to a high of 105.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of 97.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SV2 is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 62,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,630K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SV2 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,934K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SV2 by 5.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,887K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SV2 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,835K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SV2 by 4.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SV2 by 5.31% over the last quarter.

