Selective Insurance Group CFO Mark Wilcox Resigns

October 03, 2023 — 05:12 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Tuesday announced that Mark Wilcox, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from Selective, effective November 3, 2023, to become CFO at another financial services company.

Wilcox will continue in his current position until after Selective reports third quarter 2023 earnings.

Anthony Harnett, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will then assume the additional role of Interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. Selective has initiated a global search process to identify a new CFO.

"Mark has been my trusted partner and an excellent leader of our Finance team for nearly seven years," said John Marchioni, Selective's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire team, I thank Mark for his many contributions. Throughout his time with Selective, we have continued to deliver consecutive double-digit non-GAAP operating returns on equity. We are pleased that he will assist us in a seamless transition and wish him well in his future endeavors."

