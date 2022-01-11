Selective Insurance Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SIGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.69, changing hands as low as $78.14 per share. Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.81 per share, with $86.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.74.

