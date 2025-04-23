SELECTIVE INS GROUP Earnings Results: $SIGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SELECTIVE INS GROUP ($SIGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, missing estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,285,000,000, beating estimates of $1,281,652,950 by $3,347,050.

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

SELECTIVE INS GROUP insiders have traded $SIGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK SEAN BRENNAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $249,450

WOLE C COAXUM sold 1,903 shares for an estimated $174,238

ANTHONY D. HARNETT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,404 shares for an estimated $130,031

ROBERT KELLY DOHERTY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $120,419

JOHN J. MARCHIONI (President and CEO) purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $102,288

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of SELECTIVE INS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

