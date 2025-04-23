SELECTIVE INS GROUP Earnings Results: $SIGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SELECTIVE INS GROUP ($SIGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, missing estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,285,000,000, beating estimates of $1,281,652,950 by $3,347,050.
SELECTIVE INS GROUP Insider Trading Activity
SELECTIVE INS GROUP insiders have traded $SIGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK SEAN BRENNAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $249,450
- WOLE C COAXUM sold 1,903 shares for an estimated $174,238
- ANTHONY D. HARNETT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,404 shares for an estimated $130,031
- ROBERT KELLY DOHERTY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $120,419
- JOHN J. MARCHIONI (President and CEO) purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $102,288
SELECTIVE INS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of SELECTIVE INS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 299,925 shares (+36.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,455,134
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 273,149 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,544,894
- NORGES BANK added 269,417 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,195,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 268,288 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,090,293
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 241,912 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,623,610
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 213,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,956,980
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 208,246 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,475,165
SELECTIVE INS GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
