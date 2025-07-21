SELECTIVE INS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $SIGI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SELECTIVE INS GROUP ($SIGI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,352,583,750 and earnings of $1.52 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SIGI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

SELECTIVE INS GROUP insiders have traded $SIGI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK SEAN BRENNAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $249,450

ROBERT KELLY DOHERTY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $120,419

ANTHONY D. HARNETT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,352 shares for an estimated $117,705

JOHN J. MARCHIONI (President and CEO) purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $102,288

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of SELECTIVE INS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

SELECTIVE INS GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIGI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SIGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $92.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 04/29/2025

