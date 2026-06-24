Selectis Health To Be Acquired By Black Pearl In $5.75-Per-Share Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Selectis Health, Inc. (GBCS) announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with affiliates of Black Pearl Equities, a New York-based investment group under which Black Pearl will acquire all outstanding shares of Selectis common stock for $5.75 per share in cash. The transaction provides shareholders with certain, upfront value at a meaningful premium, according to the company's leadership.

Under the terms of the agreement, Black Pearl will commence a cash tender offer to purchase any and all outstanding shares at the same $5.75 per-share price, net to the seller in cash and without interest, subject to applicable withholding taxes. The offer is expected to begin within ten business days of the announcement.

Following completion of the tender offer and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Black Pearl's merger subsidiary will merge with and into Selectis, with Selectis continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Pearl. The merger is expected to be completed as a short-form merger under Utah law and will not require a stockholder vote.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and the tender of at least 70% of outstanding shares. The deal is not subject to financing contingencies.

Selectis' Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and determined that the Offer and merger are fair and in the best interests of shareholders.

"This transaction delivers immediate, certain cash value to our stockholders at a meaningful premium and reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our portfolio," said Krystal Echart, interim CEO and CFO of Selectis. She added that the company is positioned for its next chapter while maintaining continuity of care for residents.

Abraham Schwartz, CEO and President of Black Pearl, stated that the firm's approach to Selectis has been guided by "a genuine regard for the company, its people, and its work," and expressed appreciation for the Board's collaboration in reaching the agreement.

GBCS has traded between $1.50 and $4.58 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $3.20.

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