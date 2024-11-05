Selectirente SA’s Strategic Moves and Strong Performance

Selectirente SA (FR:SELER) has released an update.

Selectirente SA has shown resilience amid challenging market conditions with a 2.3% increase in like-for-like rents and a solid financial occupancy rate of 94.1%. The company has successfully refinanced €80 million in loans, converting them into a sustainability-linked loan, and strategically sold several assets above their appraisal values, generating significant capital gains. These moves position Selectirente to capitalize on future investment opportunities.

