News & Insights

Stocks

Selectirente SA’s Strategic Moves and Strong Performance

November 05, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Selectirente SA (FR:SELER) has released an update.

Selectirente SA has shown resilience amid challenging market conditions with a 2.3% increase in like-for-like rents and a solid financial occupancy rate of 94.1%. The company has successfully refinanced €80 million in loans, converting them into a sustainability-linked loan, and strategically sold several assets above their appraisal values, generating significant capital gains. These moves position Selectirente to capitalize on future investment opportunities.

For further insights into FR:SELER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.