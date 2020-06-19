Selecta Biosciences (SELB) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.4% Higher

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $2.5100 –$4.0600 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Selecta Biosciences. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Selecta Biosciences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Price

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. price | Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT which has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic:



In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.