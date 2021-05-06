Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Share Prices Have Dropped 73% In The Last Three Years

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 73%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days.

Given that Selecta Biosciences didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Selecta Biosciences saw its revenue grow by 117% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 20% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SELB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Selecta Biosciences will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Selecta Biosciences shareholders are down 5.2% for the year, but the broader market is up 55%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 20% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Selecta Biosciences (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

