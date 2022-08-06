Selecta Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 174% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Selecta Biosciences' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Selecta Biosciences is:

35% = US$32m ÷ US$90m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.35 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Selecta Biosciences' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Selecta Biosciences has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Selecta Biosciences was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

We then compared Selecta Biosciences' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 31% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGM:SELB Past Earnings Growth August 6th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Selecta Biosciences fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Selecta Biosciences Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Selecta Biosciences doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Selecta Biosciences' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

