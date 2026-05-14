Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.79% from the latest reported closing price of $18.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Water Solutions. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 41.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTTR is 0.24%, an increase of 25.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.81% to 109,172K shares. The put/call ratio of WTTR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,872K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares , representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 66.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,943K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,899K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,823K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,547K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 7.61% over the last quarter.

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