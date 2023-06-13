Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.02, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Select Water Solutions, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 76.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $421.02 million, up 25.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +84% and +22.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.34% higher. Select Water Solutions, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Select Water Solutions, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.48.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR)

