Select Water Solutions COO Trims His Stake — the Bull Case Is Real but So Is the Cash Burn

Key Points

110,000 shares directly sold for a total transaction value of ~$1.91 million.

The sale accounted for 23.37% of Michael Skarke’s direct holdings.

All activity was conducted through direct ownership.

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Michael Skarke (EVP & COO) of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) reported the direct sale of 110,000 shares for a total of approximately $1.91 million over two open-market transactions on May 11 and May 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 110,000 Transaction value $1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 360,738 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.51 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.40); post-transaction value based on May 12, 2026 market close ($18.05).

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Skarke’s past sell activity?

This 110,000-share sale is the largest individual open-market disposition by Skarke to date, with prior sell transactions totaling 28,754 shares over two events since June 2023.

This 110,000-share sale is the largest individual open-market disposition by Skarke to date, with prior sell transactions totaling 28,754 shares over two events since June 2023. What proportion of Skarke’s direct ownership was affected, and how much capacity remains?

The sale represented 23.37% of his direct holdings, leaving Skarke with 360,738 directly held shares—approximately 72.2% of his pre-transaction capacity.

The sale represented 23.37% of his direct holdings, leaving Skarke with 360,738 directly held shares—approximately 72.2% of his pre-transaction capacity. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings implicated in this filing?

This filing reflects only direct sales of Common Stock; no indirect entities, trusts, or derivatives (such as options) were involved, and Skarke does not report any exercisable options outstanding.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.40 billion Net income (TTM) $21.34 million Dividend yield 1.46% Price (as of market close 6/4/26) $19.21

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

WTTR provides water management infrastructure, services, and chemical solutions for the energy industry, including water transfer, treatment, logistics, and specialty chemicals.

It generates revenue through construction and operation of water infrastructure, service contracts for water logistics and treatment, and sales of chemical solutions used in hydraulic fracturing and well completions.

the company serves primarily exploration and production (E&P) companies in the oil and gas sector, with a focus on large-scale, recurring industrial customers.

Select Water Solutions is a leading provider of integrated water management and chemical solutions, operating at scale with approximately 3,700 employees and a diversified revenue base. The company leverages permanent and semi-permanent infrastructure to deliver end-to-end water lifecycle management, supporting critical operations in the energy sector. Its competitive advantage lies in its ability to offer comprehensive services and products tailored to the complex needs of large E&P customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Skarke’s discretionary sale while the stock was near the upper end of its recent range. But with significant skin still in the game, this isn't a vote of no confidence, but it's worth understanding what you're actually buying before drawing any conclusions. When a shale operator drills a well, someone has to source the water, pipe it to the site, treat it with the right chemistry during fracking, then manage the wastewater that flows back — Select charges fees at every step, from per-barrel disposal rates to chemical sales to long-term contracted recycling capacity. That infrastructure is hard to replicate, which is the TLDR bull case. Water Infrastructure revenue grew 33.6% year-over-year as recycling volumes ramped under long-term contracts, and the company is deliberately shifting its mix toward higher-margin, contracted revenue — an internal execution story more than an oil price story. The catch is that investors are funding that build today against revenues that arrive later. Free cash flow was negative $67 million last quarter, capital expenditure guidance for 2026 runs $200–250 million, and the company raised $192 million in a dilutive equity offering in February at well below current prices. If E&P activity softens before the infrastructure is fully contracted and earning, the payback timeline stretches. Oil and its relate industries are inherently cyclical. Although WTTR does have some buffers built in I personally still feel wary of buying a stock like this in the current energy market. The time to buy was probably about a year ago.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.