Select Rite Aid Locations To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To Children Ages 3 And Over

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said, following FDA authorization and new CDC recommendations, its select locations including Bartell Drugs, will be providing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 and over once shipments arrive to select pharmacies later in the current week. The company said parents or guardians can schedule eligible children using Rite Aid's scheduling tool.

Rite Aid noted that parents and guardians for children under the age of 3 should check with their pediatrician or health care provider or at vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider for this age group.

