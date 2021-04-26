Select Medical (SEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Select Medical (SEM) closed at $37.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital and rehabilitation center operator had gained 11.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SEM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 75.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 4.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $5.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.99% and +6.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SEM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SEM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.

Investors should also note that SEM has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

