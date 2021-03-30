Select Medical (SEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Select Medical (SEM) closed at $34.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital and rehabilitation center operator had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SEM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SEM to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 4.37% from the prior-year quarter.

SEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $5.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.99% and +6.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SEM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SEM has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.02.

Investors should also note that SEM has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.