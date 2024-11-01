Select Medical rises 13.0%

Select Medical (SEM) is up 13.0%, or $4.18 to $36.27.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SEM:
- Select Medical reports Q3 adjusted EPS 50c, consensus 43c
- Select Medical narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.09-$2.20 from $1.96-$2.20
- SEM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Select Medical, SSM form JV partnership to operate inpatient rehab hospital
- Select Medical to acquire Valir Rehabilitation Hospital, terms not disclosed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.