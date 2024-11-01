Select Medical rises 13.0%

Select Medical (SEM) is up 13.0%, or $4.18 to $36.27.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.